Free Market Rates of Major Currencies, Price of Gold

TEHRAN -- The latest free market (unofficial) rates of major foreign currencies and price of gold announced on Monday are as follows: Currency Rate Change U.S. dollar Rls.8,190 unchanged German mark Rls.3,790 -30 rials British pound Rls.12,220 -30 rials ******* U.S. dollar (bought from exporters) Rls.8,159unchanged Euro (bought from exporters)Rls.7,458 " ***** Gold Coin Price Change Full Bahar-e AzadiRls.559,000 unchanged Half " " Rls.367,000 +2,000 rials Quarter " " Rls.218,000 +3,000 rials ****** Gold Price Change (0.750) 1 gram Rls.55,750+50 rials