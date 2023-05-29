Number of Iran’s commercial attachés in target markets to reach 30 by Mar. 2024

TEHRAN – The number of Iran’s commercial attachés in the country’s trade partners is going to increase to 30 by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 19, 2024), an official with Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) announced.

According to Mohammad Rajabnejad, the head of TPO’s Department of Commercial Attachés and Trade Centers, based on the TPO plans for the current year, the number of commercial attachés and trade centers should increase significantly by the yearend.

TPO is taking the necessary measures for sending attachés to Indonesia, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Shanghai, China, Nigeria and Eastern European countries including Poland and Serbia in the coming months, the official said.

“Iran's commercial attaché will be stationed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by next week. Also, two attachés for Brazil and Uzbekistan are about to be dispatched,” he added.

The official noted that his organization is also making preparations to send a business advisor to Saudi Arabia.

Rajabnejad further noted that the number of Iran’s trade centers in foreign countries has also increased significantly over the past two years, so that currently Iran has trade centers in 40 different countries around the world.

“Two new centers will also be opened, soon,” he added.

