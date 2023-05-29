Shanghai festival picks five Iranian films

TEHRAN – Five movies by Iranian filmmakers will be competing in the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival.

“The Annoyed”, “1.5 Horsepower”, “Cause of Death: Unknown”, “Dolphin Boy” and “The Passion of Mahmoud” will be screened in different categories of the festival, which will take place from June 9 to 18 in Shanghai, China.

Written and directed by Mehdi Fardqaderi, “The Annoyed” will be showcased in the official competition.

The drama is about three directors trying to make a film about the social problems of violence and abuse against women and executions.

“1.5 Horsepower” by Rasul Kahani and “Cause of Death: Unknown” by Ali Zarnegar have been selected to be screened in the Asian New Talent category.

“Dolphin Boy” by Mohammad Kheirandish will compete in the animation section.

In this movie, a little boy survives a plane crash and is rescued by a young wild dolphin. They grow up together, entertaining marine life with their funny tricks. One day, the peace of their joyful world is destroyed by an evil octopus.

“The Passion of Mahmoud” by Davud Abdolmaleki will be screened in the documentary competition.

This year’s festival is the first since before the pandemic to be held in a fully physical format with international guests.

The official competition features 12 films, including “Mom, Is That You?!” by Japanese filmmaker Yoji Yamada and “Muyeres” by Spanish director Marta Lallana.

Photo: Farrokh Nemati acts in a scene from “The Annoyed” by Mehdi Fardqaderi.

