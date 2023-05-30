Iran expects China to continue to play role in West Asia: ambassador

TEHRAN- The Iranian ambassador to Beijing and the deputy minister of Foreign Affairs of China met and talked on Tuesday about enhancing bilateral cooperation.

Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Deng Li praised Ambassador Mohammad Keshavarzadeh’s efforts to advance bilateral relations and declared that China and Iran are “comprehensive strategic partners,” adding that “China will continuously develop its friendly cooperation with Iran no matter the international circumstances as well as the region changes.”

China will continue to actively help Iran in fostering better ties with neighboring nations and working to advance regional security, stability, and growth, according to Deng Li.

The soon-to-be-expired Iranian ambassador to China expressed gratitude to the Chinese leadership for supporting the development of ties with Iran and stated, “Iran has consistently and decisively supported China in issues related to the main interests of this country” and is willing to deepen “cooperation in various fields and help a further development of relations between the two countries.”

The Iranian diplomat added, “Iran appreciates China’s important role in promoting relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia and expects China to continue to play its important role for peace and stability in the region.”

China brokered an agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia on March 10. Since that date the two West Asian countries have taken steps to reestablish diplomatic ties.