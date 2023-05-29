SCO forum on poverty reduction, sustainable development starts in China

YANGLING, China - The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)Forum on Poverty Reduction and Sustainable Development was officially launched in Yangling, Shaanxi province of China, on Monday, the Tehran Times reporter from Yangling reports.

The forum was attended by leading international figures to discuss and address global poverty to achieve sustainable development.

The forum was opened by Wang Xiao, a member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Provincial Committee and Executive Governor of Shaanxi province, who introduced and welcomed all the participants.

Secretary of the Shaanxi Provincial Committee of the Communist Party and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Shaanxi Provincial People's Congress, Zhao Yide, made a keynote speech in which he underlined China's achievements in eradicating poverty, future plans for rural revitalization, and increasing agricultural products.

Ms. Shen Yueyue, Vice Chairperson of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and Chair of the Good-Neighbourliness, Friendship, and Cooperation Commission of the SCO, praised China's elimination of extreme poverty as a "miracle in human history."

Emphasizing that China succeeded to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals a decade ahead of the 2030 deadline, she called on the SCO member nations to work cooperatively on poverty reduction and improving people's well-being.

Uzbekistan's Deputy PM, Vice Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, and Deputy Minister of Labor, Social Security, and Migration of Kyrgyzstan were among the other speakers who explained about their countries' experiences in fighting poverty.

China's rural revitalization and agricultural prowess were major themes in the speech given by Liu Huanxin, Administrator of the National Rural Revitalization Administration of China.

Meanwhile, Zhang Ming, the Secretary-General of the SCO, acknowledged that poverty remains a global challenge exacerbated by the pandemic and regional conflicts.

"Poverty Reduction and Development in SCO Member Countries" and "Agricultural Integration and Standardization in SCO Member Countries" were two subjects that were discussed in the forum.

The three-day forum will last until May 31st and serve as a platform for further strategic cooperation and sharing best practices among member states in their continued fight against poverty and pursuit of sustainable development.

The SCO is an influential Eurasian political, economic, international security, and defense organization representing approximately 60% of the Eurasian landmass, 40% of the world population, and around 20% of the global GDP.