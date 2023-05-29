Foreign Ministry lays ground for easy departure of pilgrims to Hajj

TEHRAN- The Foreign Ministry has made efforts to make it easier for Iranian pilgrims to travel to Mecca for the Hajj pilgrimage, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian underscored on Monday.

The foreign minister made the remarks as officials from the Hajj and Pilgrimage organization and the Foreign Ministry held a joint meeting to exchange views the issues related to the pilgrims of Baitullah Al-Haram in 1402 (2023).

The meeting was also attended by Seyyed Abdul Fattah Nawab, the Leader’s representative for Hajj and Pilgrimage; Seyed Abbas Hosseini, the head of the Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization; and the senior managers of the organization. The participants discussed the status of registration and sending pilgrims to Baitullah Al-Haram and they expressed satisfaction with the arrangements.

“The Deputy Consular and Iranian Affairs Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has used all its facilities to facilitate the affairs of Hajj and the pilgrims of the Two Holy Mosques,” Amir Abdollahian stated.

The Al-Haram Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina are the two holiest mosques in Islam. Both are located in the Hejazi area of Saudi Arabia.

The top diplomat also stated that “the consular section of the Foreign Ministry is present and active in Jeddah, Mecca, and Medina.”

Amir Abdollahian also expressed hope that this year’s Hajj will be performed in peace and grandeur with the assistance of Saudi Arabian authorities.

During the meeting, the Leader’s representative for Hajj and Pilgrimage voiced expectations from the Foreign Ministry, citing the existing links between Tehran and Riyadh as well as the necessity to give special attention to pilgrims’ concerns during the Hajj period.