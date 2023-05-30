CBI governor leaves Tehran for Washington to meet IMF officials

TEHRAN- Central Bank of Iran (CB) Governor Mohammad-Reza Farzin left Tehran for Washington to meet the officials of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the CBI portal reported on Tuesday.

As reported, Mohsen Karimi, the CBI deputy governor for international affairs is accompanying Farzin on this trip.

Iran is currently a board member of the IMF.

The International Monetary Fund, in its latest regional report on "Middle East and Central Asia", said Iran’s economy is expected to grow as much as two percent in 2023 despite tough sanctions imposed against the country.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is predicted to curb skyrocketing inflation and liquidity and also to boom its oil exports in the global market, Fars News Agency reported citing the IMF report.

Reviewing 12 macroeconomic indexes of Iran in 2023, the IMF also announced that Iran’s crude export will rise up by twofold in the current administration of President Ebrahim Raisi.

The IMF predicted that Iran’s gross domestic product (GDP) will increase in this period while the inflation rate and liquidity growth will decline significantly.

