Iran women volleyball to compete at Asian Games after half a century

TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s volleyball team will participate in the Asian Games after about half a century.

Team Melli Banovan competed in the 1974 Asian Games for the last time held in Tehran.

Now, the team are to play in the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Iran’s women’s team will first participate at the 2023 AVC Challenge Cup for Women and the tournament will serve as part of the team’s preparatory program ahead of the 2022 Asian Games .

The competition will be held from June 18 to 25 in Gresik, East Java, Indonesia.

Iran, headed by Fatemeh Rashidi, are drawn in Pool B along with Chinese Taipei and Hong Kong in AVC Challenge Cup.