BRICS welcomes Iran’s membership: FM

CAPE TOWN, South Africa – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian told a press conference in Cape Town, South Africa, on Friday that BRICS has welcomed Iran’s membership in the bloc.

BRICS includes five emerging economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

“Given Iran’s geopolitical situation and potential, the main members of BRICS welcomed our country’s membership in this group,” Amir Abdollahian said after the Friends of BRICS meeting was concluded, the Tehran Times’ correspondent who was accompanying the minister said.

Iran’s membership is “seriously considered” by the five countries, he noted.

Amir Abdollahian said in the Friday meeting of “BRICS+” that was hosted by South Africa the foreign ministers of Iran and some other countries were invited to participate.

This was the first meeting of an Iranian official in the BRICS conference since last year that the Iranian president participated through a webinar.

“In this meeting that was the beginning of the preliminary steps for studying Iran’s request for membership and adding Iran to the main members of BRICS, the Islamic Republic succeeded to clarify its position,” the foreign minister explained.

Amir Abdollahian said he held talks about the procedures of Iran’s membership, which is being drawn up, with the foreign ministers of Russia, Brazil, India and South Africa who had attended the meeting.

Iran’s chief diplomat added that China’s foreign minister was not present at the meeting and instead a deputy represented him. “Of course, we have had talks with the Chinese in this regard in the past.”

He went on to say that “in general all these five countries declared their support for the start of Iran’s membership and we are waiting for a mechanism which is acceptable… and declare it to us.”