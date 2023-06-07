Foreign ministers of Iran and Brunei meet in Tehran

TEHRAN- Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian met with the foreign minister of Brunei in Tehran on Wednesday.

Amir Abdollahian and Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof exchanged views over bilateral and regional issues.

Last year, they talked over the phone, vowing to boost bilateral ties.

Amir Abdollahian expressed hope to meet Brunei’s foreign minister in person in Tehran, adding Tehran welcomes development of relations with Brunei Darussalam.

The top Iranian diplomat then appreciated Brunei’s positive stance in international forums.

He also called for the establishment of a technical committee by the two countries and for an increase in technical, trade, scientific and economic relations between Iran and Brunei.

They also spoke about the latest developments in occupied Palestine and condemned the crimes of the Zionist regime.