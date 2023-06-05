Iran can be a reliable partner for BRICS: Amir Abdollahian

CAPE Town, South Africa– “The Islamic Republic of Iran, along with other like-minded and interested countries, can be a reliable partner for BRICS in future,” Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian told the Friends of BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting in Cape Town, South Africa, on Friday.

The current members of BRICS are the five emerging economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Iran is among of the countries that aspires to join the economic bloc.

Following is the text of Amir Abdollahian’s speech at the conference:

In the name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

Your Excellency Dr. Pandor,

The Honorable Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa

I am very delighted today to attend the Friends of BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting in the beautiful city of Cape Town. I would like to express gratitude to the friendly Government of South Africa for the warm hospitality extended to me and the delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran. I would also like to thank the BRICS countries for this initiative to invite Friends of BRICS to this Meeting.

Ladies and Gentlemen

The “Friends of BRICS” are genuinely “Friends of Cooperation and Partnership”; and indeed they are “Friends of Multilateralism”. The Islamic Republic of Iran is among the pioneers of multilateralism. Our bilateral political and economic relations with the BRICS countries remain at a very good level while our trade value exceeds 30 billion dollars. There are very important multilateral cooperation arrangements to which Iran and some of the BRICS countries are members. We will soon expand our relations with three BRICs countries; namely Russia, China and India within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. The Islamic Republic of Iran, the Republic of India and the Republic of South Africa are the active members of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) and are cooperating in various economic sectors. Moreover, the Islamic Republic of Iran, China, India, Brazil and South Africa are among like-minded and active members of the group of developing countries called G-77.

For the Islamic Republic of Iran, BRICS can be the next significant target of our multilateralism policy. This is why we are among the first states that have officially declared interest to join BRICS and its frameworks of cooperation. The large number of countries that are now interested in BRICS membership is an indication that we have made the right choice.

The combined capabilities and its serious efforts to rectify some asymmetries in the international system and strengthen multilateralism have secured an important position for BRICS in the global relations and interactions. Such a position would certainly be further enhanced if other regional like-minded powers join the Group. An extended BRICS can come up with successful patterns such as “Collective and Inclusive Governance”, “New South-South Cooperation” and “Coalition of Emerging Economies”.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, along with other like-minded and interested countries, can be a reliable partner for BRICS in future. Having a rich experience of active participation in international bodies and initiatives; abundant energy resources; short and cost-effective transport and transit networks; educated and skillful human workforce; eye-catching scientific and technological achievements; and above all, strong dedication and determination for contribution into a fair world order, the Islamic Republic of Iran can become an important partner for BRICS.

Of course, the goals and objectives of the Islamic Republic of Iran are so much aligned with those of BRICS that we have already started to explore ways and means of cooperation and partnership with BRICS. We will soon organize a conference in Tehran through coordination with the embassies of BRICS countries to elaborate on existing potentials and capacities of cooperation between Iran and BRICS. I would like to take the opportunity to invite all the BRICS countries to participate in the Tehran conference.

Madam Chair, Distinguished Participants

Once again, I would like to express my pleasure for participating in this meeting. I wish you all the best and success.

I thank you for your attention.