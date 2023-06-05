Catherine Gildiner’s “Good Morning, Monster” published in Persian

TEHRAN – “Good Morning, Monster: A Therapist Shares Five Heroic Stories of Emotional Recovery” by Catherine Gildiner has recently been published in Persian.

Adash is the publisher of the book that originally came out in 2020. A team of scholars selected by the publisher translated the book into Persian.

In this fascinating narrative, therapist Catherine Gildiner presents five of what she calls her most heroic and memorable patients.

Among them: a successful, first-generation Chinese immigrant musician suffering sexual dysfunction; a young woman whose father abandoned her at age nine with her younger siblings in an isolated cottage in the depth of winter; and a glamorous workaholic whose narcissistic, negligent mother greeted her each morning of her childhood with Good morning, Monster.

Each patient presents a mystery, one that will only be unpacked over the years. They seek Gildiner’s help to overcome an immediate challenge in their lives, but discover that the source of their suffering has been long buried.

As in such recent classics as “The Glass Castle” and “Educated”, each patient embodies self-reflection, stoicism, perseverance and forgiveness as they work unflinchingly to face the truth.

Gildiner’s account of her journeys with them is moving, insightful and sometimes very funny.

“Good Morning Monster” offers an almost novelistic, behind-the-scenes look into the therapist’s office, illustrating how the process can heal even the most unimaginable wounds.

Catherine is the author of the bestselling memoirs “Too Close to the Falls”, “After the Falls” and “Coming Ashore”.

She has also written a novel, “Seduction”, a thriller about Darwin and Freud. It was chosen by DER SPIEGEL as one of the ten best mysteries.

She is a unique writer in that she was a psychologist for many years and only became a writer at the age of 50, showing that anything is possible.



Photo: Front cover of the Persian edition of Catherine Gildiner’s book “Good Morning, Monster”.

