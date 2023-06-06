Iran’s IRGC unveils hypersonic missile

TEHRAN – Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force unveiled an advanced hypersonic missile on Tuesday morning.

The hypersonic missile, named ‘Fattah’ (conqueror), was exposed in Tehran at a ceremony attended by President Ebrahim Raisi, IRGC chief Hossein Salami and number of other military officials.

The projectile, whose name has been chosen by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, has a range of 1,400 kilometers.

The missile’s warhead has a spherical engine running on solid fuel with a movable nozzle that allows the missile to move in all directions, Tasnim said.

Last week, IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh said the homegrown hypersonic ballistic missile has undergone all tests.

The new missile, developed by the IRGC, can penetrate all air defense missile systems and detonate the foe’s anti-missile systems, he explained.

Calling the production of the projectile a “huge leap” in Iran’s missile industry, Hajizadeh said the missile can maneuver below and above the Earth’s atmosphere at a speed of Mach 13.