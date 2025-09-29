Who was Bahman Chubin Asl, Mossad’s main agent inside Iran?

TEHRAN – Iran’s Judiciary has announced the execution of Bahman Chubin Asl, identified as one of the most significant operatives of the Zionist regime’s Mossad spy agency inside the country.

Chubin Asl was executed on Monday after the Supreme Court upheld his conviction for “extensive and deliberate cooperation with Mossad in the field of vital national databases.”

A database specialist by profession, Chubin Asl had secured a managerial role in a knowledge-based company working on sensitive telecommunications projects. His expertise granted him access to the country’s sovereign and critical data systems, which Mossad sought to exploit.

According to judicial reports, Mossad first targeted him during a specialist course in a Persian Gulf country. A Mossad officer, operating under the guise of a front company called *ESMI*, made initial contact and arranged further meetings.

He was instructed to travel abroad with his work laptop, initially to Armenia and then to India. Mossad agents, disguised as executives, paid all expenses, offered cash bonuses, and registered him in technical courses to expand his skills.

This was followed by a 45-day intensive training program in Ireland, where a Persian-speaking handler debriefed him on Iran’s infrastructure projects and assigned him espionage tasks.

Judicial findings show Mossad’s central objective was to infiltrate Iran’s sovereign data centers and extract government information. Secondary tasks included monitoring the routes of electronic imports. To this end, Mossad operatives pushed him to persuade his CEO to source hardware through Israeli-linked suppliers—part of a well-known tactic to sabotage infrastructure by introducing compromised equipment, a method used previously against Iran’s nuclear program.

Evidence presented in court revealed that Chubin Asl deliberately cooperated with Mossad across 63 documented meetings during nine foreign trips. He met agents in countries including the UAE, Armenia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Ireland, and Bulgaria, where he received spy equipment, financial incentives, and operational instructions.

He was charged with espionage, accepting payments from a hostile foreign power, and providing classified information to the Israeli regime’s intelligence service.

The execution of Chubin Asl comes amid a broader counterintelligence campaign against Mossad across Iran. In June, security agencies arrested more than 700 operatives linked to the Zionist regime, while several underground drone facilities run by Mossad in Tehran and other cities were also dismantled in recent months.