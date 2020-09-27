IRGC launches permanent aerospace fair, showcases ballistic missiles

TEHRAN — The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Sunday inaugurated the Permanent Exhibition of Achievements and Capabilities of the IRGC’s Aerospace Division in Tehran.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, IRGC Chief Major General Hossein Salami said Iran will never stop promoting its defense power.

During the ceremony, the IRGC unveiled its third-generation naval strike ballistic missile, Press TV reported.

The IRGC showcased the Zolfaqar-e Basir missile, with a range of more than 700 kilometers (434 miles), as its new-generation ballistic missile – after its predecessors Khalij-e Fars and Hormuz.

The newest projectile is fitted with a warhead that is guided by an optical seeker head. The precursors to the naval military achievement could respectively fly as far as 300 and 250 kilometers (186 and 155 miles).

Zolfaqar-e Basir’s surface-to-surface version can also travel a 700-to-750-kilometer distance.

The IRGC has previously deployed the missile against overseas targets such as gatherings of the terror group Daesh as well as the United States’ Ain al-Assad Airbase in western Iraq, which was targeted after the U.S. assassination of Iran’s top anti-terror general Qassem Soleimani.

“We have [well] understood the equations governing independence and esteem, and will never stop manufacturing power,” General Salami said.

The ceremony was also attended by Chief of the IRGC’s Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

Salami explained that the exhibition featured a comprehensive display of Iran’s deterrence power, adding, “The war underway today is one of willpower. The Iranian nation continues down this path with conviction by clearly recognizing its way forward.”

The IRGC’s other capabilities were also demonstrated in the exhibition, including its missiles, UAVs, satellites, defense systems, reconnaissance apparatuses, and electronic warfare, as well as some of the invading drones that have been successfully shot down by the Corps in the past, including American and Israeli ones.

The general also pointed out that many of the achievements exhibited on the premises had been attained under sanctions, saying this indicated Iran has managed to turn the illegal bans into “an opportunity for expeditious advancement in the defensive areas.”

“We managed to create an opportunity from the sanctions,” he said. “The amazing achievements and wonderful efforts that we see in this exhibition has been reached in the era of sanctions.”

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, General Hajizadeh said Iran is certainly among the top ten countries in terms of aerospace industry.

“Today as we talk about surface-to surface missiles, cruise missiles, unmanned arial vehicles (UAVs) an aerospace fields, radar… we can say with strong confidence that we are at least among the top ten countries in the world,” Hajizadeh stated.

MH/PA