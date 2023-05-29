Iran to unveil hypersonic missile ‘soon’

TEHRAN - A top commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced on Monday that Iran will unveil a hypersonic ballistic missile in the near future.

"The hypersonic missile has passed its tests and will be unveiled soon," Brigadier General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh, the commander of the IRGC’s Aerospace Division, said on Monday, Press TV reported.

Hajizadeh added that the new missile is capable of bypassing all air defense missile systems and targeting the enemy’s anti-missile systems.

The IRGC commander described the development of the missile as a "great leap in the field of missiles."

"The hypersonic missile has a high speed (around 12-13 Mach) and can maneuver both in and out of the Earth’s atmosphere," Hajizadeh said.

Hypersonic missiles can fly at speeds at least five times faster than the speed of sound, making them virtually impossible to intercept.