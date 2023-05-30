Iran maintains neighborly approach, seeks stronger regional ties: FM

TEHRAN - The Raisi administration is actively pursuing its policy of good neighborliness and strives to strengthen connections with the countries in the region, according to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

In a post on his Twitter account on Tuesday, he said, “The neighborhood policy of the 13th administration is being carried out seriously based on the wise guidelines of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei and the promotion and strengthening of relations with the neighboring and regional countries.”

He stated that Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman’s recent trip to Tehran was a crucial, significant milestone in the two nations’ continuing strategic collaboration.

The Omani Sultan began his two-day visit to Tehran on Sunday at the request of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, leading a high-ranking political and business group.

During his visit to Tehran, the Sultan of Oman held talks with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei as well.

The top Iranian and Omani delegations also had political and economic conversations.

Ayatollah Khamenei praised the Raisi administration’s approach to enhancing relations with regional countries during his meeting with the Omani Sultan.

He added that deeper bilateral cooperation will be advantageous for both Tehran and Muscat.

“Increasing Iran-Oman cooperation is significant because the two countries share the very important Strait of Hormuz waterway,” the Leader stressed.

Four agreements were signed on Sunday by Iranian and Omani authorities to advance collaboration in free zones, energy, and economy.

“Iran policy is to collaborate with all countries”

In a meeting attended by members of the Iranian Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee as well as heads of parliamentary friendship groups and Iran’s representatives in other countries on Monday, Amir Abdollahian said that the Raisi administration upholds the principle of a balanced foreign policy in order to work with all nations.

The top diplomat also noted that Raisi’s administration follows a strategy of global cooperation while prioritizing its neighboring states.

He applauded the Foreign Ministry and Parliament for working together on diplomatic matters, stating that Iran will undoubtedly benefit from this collaboration.

Amir Abdollahian also discussed the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s economic diplomacy, stating that it had increased economic collaboration with other nations.