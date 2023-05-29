Tehran, Muscat share similar views on regional security: Raisi

TEHRAN - President Ebrahim Raisi says Iran and Oman share similar views on how to strengthen regional security, peace, and prosperity.

Speaking at a gathering of top Iranian and Omani delegations in Tehran on Sunday at the presence Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman, Raisi stressed that the strong relationship between the two nations is the result of shared strategy to promote regional convergence.

Based on Raisi’s remarks, relations between Tehran and Muscat have improved on all fronts, extending from commerce to investment.

Raisi said that there is a potential for closer collaboration between the two nations in areas of energy, trade, communications, defense, and security, as well as in shipping of goods by land and sea.

Sultan Haitham says Oman, Iran should cooperate more

Sultan Haitham, for his part, emphasized the substantial improvement in Tehran-Muscat relations and said that since the Iranian president’s visit to Muscat in May of last year, both parties have been able to double mutual trade exchanges.

He noted that the two nations should work harder to establish a level of collaboration in proportionate to their capacities.

During Raisi’s significant trip to Muscat last year Iran and Oman signed 12 cooperation documents and memorandums of understanding to advance collaboration in a variety of sectors.

Additionally on Sunday, representatives from Iran and Oman signed four accords to advance their mutual cooperation in the areas of free zones, energy, and economy.

The visit of Sultan Haitham to Tehran represents a crucial turning point for the two regional allies, opening new doors for closer diplomatic collaboration and better communication.

Oman has traditionally been acting as a mediator between the West and Iran.

Oman, which is called the Switzerland of the Middle East, has assisted in the release of a number of dual nationals and foreign citizens between Iran and the West, particularly between Iran and the United States.

In the build-up to a nuclear agreement that was concluded in July 2015, Oman also served as an intermediary between Tehran and the United States.

“Iran-Oman ties progressed to stage of investment”

At another meeting of senior Iranian and Omani officials in Tehran, Raisi made the comment that Tehran and Muscat now are collaborating on investment initiatives rather than just basic trade.

The president added that common viewpoints and similar approaches toward the region along with proper capacities can broaden cooperation to regional levels.

VP calls for closer economic ties commensurate to political ones

During a welcoming ceremony for the Sultan of Oman at Tehran’s International Mehrabad Airport on Sunday afternoon, Vice President Mohammad Mokhber suggested that Iran and Oman should intensify their economic and commercial links to a level equal to their strong political ties.

Mokhber said the Omani Sultan’s visit to Tehran is beneficial for both countries. However, he said the biggest challenge to promoting commercial ties is financial system due to the illegal U.S. secondary sanctions.

Meanwhile, the Omani Sultan stated that he would explore measures to remove barriers to bilateral trade.

Sultan Haitham underscored the need for stronger economic cooperation and joint investment, noting that once the difficulties and financial barriers have been eliminated, the interchange of goods and commercial cooperation between Oman and Iran will be expedited.

Amir Abdollahian says Oman has always played positive role in the region

During a joint news conference with his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr Albusaidi in Tehran late on Sunday, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, the Foreign Minister of Iran, praised Oman for its good influence on the West Asia region.

Amir Abdollahian stated that Oman has always played a helpful role in regional and global affairs.

He stated that for sure, the Sultanate of Oman has a special position for Iran.

Albusaidi, for his part, asserted that the Sultan of Oman visit to Iran can usher in a new era in bilateral ties.

He emphasized that the strategy taken by the Iranian president to enhance ties with neighbors had received the approval of the Sultan of Oman during his Tehran visit.

On the invitation of Raisi, the Sultan of Oman visited Tehran on Sunday and Monday. He was accompanied by a leading high-ranking delegation.

Raisi welcomed the Sultan of Oman and his accompanying delegation during a formal reception ceremony at the Saadabad Palace in northern Tehran.

The invitation to Sultan Haitham was extended as part of the Raisi administration’s policy of deepening relations with regional countries.

Sultan Haitham concluded his two-day visit to Iran and left Tehran for Muscat on Monday morning after meeting Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

In his meeting with Sultan Haitham, Ayatollah Khamenei described the relations between Iran and Oman, long-standing, deep-rooted, and good. “We believe that the expansion of bilateral relations in all fields is beneficial for both countries,” he added, according to khamenei.ir.

The Leader also referred to the negotiations that have taken place between the Iranian and Omani sides. “The important thing is that these negotiations should be followed up seriously until tangible results are achieved, and eventually relations should be expanded,” he said.