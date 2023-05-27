Top diplomats talk about Omani Sultan visit to Iran

TEHRAN - The foreign ministers of Iran and Oman held phone talks on Friday over the trip to Tehran by the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, which will start on Sunday and will last until Monday.

Hossein Amir Abdollahian, the Foreign Minister of Iran, and Sayyid Badr Albusaidi, the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, discussed the arrangements made for the Sultan’s trip.

The two chief diplomats shared views about Tehran and Muscat’s relations.

During his visit to Iran, Sultan Haitham will be accompanied by a large delegation including Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defense Affairs; Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal Al Busaidi, Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court; Gen. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Nu'amani, Minister of the Royal Office; Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Foreign Minister; Sultan bin Salim Al Habsi, Minister of Finance; Hamad bin Said Al Aufi, Head of the Private Office; Abdussalam bin Mohammed Al Murshidi, Chairman of Oman Investment Authority; Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion; Salim bin Nasser Al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals; Vice Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis Al Ra’eesi, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces; ambassador at large Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al Hinai; and Ibrahim bin Ahmed Al Mu'aini, Ambassador of Oman to Iran, according to the statement.

During his visit to Oman last year, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi inked a number of commercial agreements.

Amir Abdollahian emphasized the significance of meetings and relations between the authorities of the two nations while extending the warm welcomes of the Iranian president to Oman.

Sultan Haitham will visit Iran on Sunday one week after his trip to Egypt.

The Sultan of Oman and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El Sissi met in Cairo to talk on “overall regional and international developments,” according to Oman’s official news agency.

Egyptian officials told The National that Egypt and Iran are expected to exchange ambassadors within months, part of a process mediated by Oman to normalize relations between the two regional powers.

Two officials said that a meeting has been agreed in principle between El Sisi and Raisi.

The news surfaced days after the Omani ruler’s visit to Egypt where he and El Sisi discussed Cairo's relations with Tehran, according to the officials.

They said the meeting is likely to take place by the end of the year.