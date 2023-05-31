Unilateralism on losing streak: Raisi

TEHRAN- President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran has said that unilateralism is declining on the world scene and that regional nations and institutions are increasingly taking the lead in establishing international equations and future developments.

Raisi made the statements during a meeting with Kairat Sarybay, the visiting secretary general of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) on Tuesday.

Since its inception in 1992 by Kazakhstan, CICA has served as an intergovernmental forum aiming to improve collaboration in promoting peace, security, and stability in Asia.

CICA has 28 members, including Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Thailand, PRC, Turkey, Egypt, Palestine, India, Qatar, Iraq, Republic of Korea, Iran, Russia, United Arab Emirates.



Raisi judged the course of international developments is headed towards multilateralism, noting, “With the underway decline of unilateralism in the world, it is rather the countries of the region and regional organizations that determine the future of both the region and the world.”

The Iranian president stated that CICA had numerous and diverse capabilities that could be utilized to improve cooperation among its members.

He also emphasized the importance of long-term dialogue among the body’s member states.

Raisi believed that the member nations’ contributions and the increase of the body’s secretariat’s work would lead to greater fortification of the CICA position.

In his final remarks, he expressed Iran’s willingness to share its experiences with the other members of the body, particularly in the areas of science and technology, economic development, and combating terrorism and organized crime.

He also emphasized the significance of strengthening intra-regional corridors.

Sarybay, for his part, praised Iran’s involvement in hosting the forum’s numerous events, particularly those related to economic growth and counter-terrorism.

He praised Iran’s advancements in a number of sectors, including science and technology, and urged Tehran to share its experiences with the other CICA members.

The CICA secretary general, in the meantime, expressed satisfaction with the decision reached by the heads of state of the member states to create a fund intended to support the body’s members and improve contact among them.

He also expressed appreciation for Iran’s assistance in these areas.

“Membership of Zionist regime in CICA unwelcoming”

At a meeting with Sarybay Tuesday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian highlighted the unwelcoming membership and unconstructive role of the Zionist regime in CICA.

He praised Kazakhstan for its proactive actions while holding the body’s rotating leadership.

The senior diplomat noted that Iran continues to support potential efforts that assist to shake up the CICA position and efficiency.

“The significance of the transition era in the regional and international political arena should be taken into account in setting out the upcoming work schedule of the Conference,” he underscored.

Sarybay, for his part, congratulated Iran for its active engagement and constructive collaboration in promoting CICA’s goals.

In the meanwhile, he went into further detail during his conversation with Amir Abdollahian about the bloc’s existing and forthcoming activities.

