Leader calls Iran, Turkmenistan ‘relatives’ who share huge cultural affinities

TEHRAN- Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, has described Iran and Turkmenistan as “relatives” with a number of common cultural roots.

The Leader made the remarks during a meeting with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, chairman of the People’s Council of the National Assembly on Wednesday in Tehran.

The Leader stressed that the cultural affinities between the two countries are crucial for advancing cooperation in a variety of fields, particularly in those of energy, gas, water and road transportation.

“These cultural fields should not be underestimated,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

The Leader was referring to the fact that hundreds of well-known scientists and individuals reside along the border between the Atrak and Jayhoun rivers in the two nations, as well as the fact that the tomb of the renowned Turkmen poet Makhtumaghli Faraghi is located in Iran.

The Leader praised Berdimuhamedov, who was Turkmenistan’s president 2007–2022,for his special attention to cultural and religious issues, as well as his efforts to expand cultural centers and mosques.

Ayatollah Khamenei added, “In the field of commercial issues, there is more potential to expand cooperation, particularly in the road sector and areas related to water, electricity, and gas.”

The Leader underscored that “more cooperation between Iran and Turkmenistan will be the basis for improving the status of the two countries in the changing world.”

Expansion of relations will be in the interest of the two countries, the Leader remarked, expressing optimism about the future of relations.

Berdimuhamedov, for his part, said that he was pleased with the meeting. “I have always used your Excellency’s views and recommendations during my trips to Iran over the past years and during my presidency, and on the basis of those recommendations, important work has been done,” noted Berdimuhamedov.

Given his other visits during his stay in Tehran, Berdimuhamedov continued, “In these negotiations, good agreements were reached to expand cooperation, especially the use of Iranian specialists and experts in road construction, water, electricity, and gas fields.”

Leading a high-ranking delegation of political and economic figures, Berdimuhamedov arrived in Tehran on Tuesday to hold talks with top Iranian officials.

Several cooperation documents were signed during his visit to Iran by officials from both nations.

Additionally, President Raisi, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the Parliament speaker, and Ayatollah Sadegh Amoli Larijani, the head of the Expediency Council, were all met by Berdimuhamedov.