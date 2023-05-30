Iran, Turkmenistan sign 5 cooperation documents

TEHRAN – Iran and Turkmenistan signed five cooperation documents late on Tuesday.

The documents include cooperation in areas of electricity transfer, comprehensive cooperation in areas of diplomacy and customs, and higher education.

The agreements were signed at the presence of Presidnet Ebrahim Raisi of Iran and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, the chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan.

Berdimuhamedow arrived in the Iranian capital on Tuesday for a meeting with Iranian officials, including President Raisi.

He is leading a politico-economic delegation, according to official news agency IRNA.

Berdimuhamedow met with Ayatollah Sadegh Larijani, the head of Iran’s Expediency Council. “Inspired by the model of the Islamic Republic, we established the Assembly of Elders and Expedients in Turkmenistan,” he said in the meeting, according to IRNA.

He added, “We consider Iran as our second country. Our relations are higher than normal relations between two neighboring countries, and as the Supreme Leader of Iran has said, our relations are kinship relations. Each era has its own characteristics, but our relations have always been at the best level. Iran has a special place with us and we stand by each other in sadness and happiness.”

Larijani also praised the Iran-Turkmenistan relations. “We are two neighbors with a long common border and our religious, cultural, historical and other connections bind us together. During the last 50 years, we have seen the least challenges at the borders and, God willing, by strengthening these good relations, the bond between the two countries will become stronger,” he said.

He added, “Paying attention to the historical and religious culture and identity is very necessary to maintain authority, especially at a time when the West has attacked the culture and identity of Muslim countries and the region.”

Referring to the abundance of energy resources in Turkmenistan and the construction of the Friendship Dam, Larijani said, “It is necessary to deepen and expand economic discussions. Two countries can overcome the challenges and raise the level of their economic relations to a much higher level than the current situation.”

Berdimuhamedow also said, “Your reference to the Friendship Dam was a subtle point. The water issue is a big problem in the region and some want to violate international laws. It is necessary for us to be serious about the issue of water and prevent problems in the water field.”