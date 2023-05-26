Iran defeat Turkmenistan at 2023 CAFA U20 Championship

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Turkmenistan 3-0 on Friday at the 2023 CAFA U20 Championship.

Reza Mirzaeian scored a brace as well as a goal from Mehdi Mahdavi.

Iran will play Tajikistan on Sunday.

The Persians started the campaign with a 3-2 loss against Uzbekistan but defeated Afghanistan 4-1 in their second match.

Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) is one of five regional bodies of governance in association football in Asia. It governs association football, futsal, and beach football in Central Asia. CAFA consists of six national association members.