Israel’s oppressive conduct has fueled deep hatred across region: Pezeshkian

TEHRAN – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Israel’s “unjust and lawless behavior” has generated deep resentment among regional nations — a hostility he noted “will not be forgotten easily.”

His remarks came during an interview with Fox News in which he addressed Iran’s nuclear program, U.S. accusations, and regional tensions.

Pezeshkian condemned Israel’s actions as the root cause of instability and hostility in the region.

Speaking in response to the U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent comments at the UN — where Trump called Iran “the world’s top sponsor of terror” and insisted Tehran must never be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons — Pezeshkian rejected the accusations outright. “There is no place for nuclear weapons or any other type of weapons of mass destruction in our policy. The unfounded accusations they exaggerate are unacceptable. We have never sought nuclear weapons, and we never will,” he stressed.

The president explained that Washington used such claims as a pretext to justify attacks against Iran, despite a complete lack of evidence. “If Mr. Trump’s goal was for us not to have nuclear weapons, that was already easily achievable, because we never pursued them,” he added.

When asked about Iran’s enrichment of uranium up to 60 percent, Pezeshkian acknowledged that such levels may not be necessary for regular energy use, but emphasized that the enrichment took place under strict international monitoring before the U.S. unilaterally violated the 2015 nuclear deal.

“The JCPOA was a product of dialogue with Europeans and Americans. Under its framework, the International Atomic Energy Agency conducted the most intrusive inspections in history. They could appear anywhere, anytime. Iran was fully compliant. It was the United States that tore up the agreement, not Iran,” he said.

Pezeshkian noted that after Washington abandoned the deal, European companies and investors who had begun cooperating with Iran were forced to withdraw under U.S. pressure.

Addressing questions about why Iran continues to invest in nuclear energy instead of prioritizing domestic welfare, the president underlined that it is U.S. sanctions and hostility—not Iran’s peaceful nuclear activities—that have undermined the economy.

“Of course, we seek a better economy. But since the very beginning of the Islamic Revolution, the U.S. has worked to prevent Iran from standing on its own feet. First it fueled tribal and ethnic conflicts, then supported Saddam Hussein’s war against us. Later, it backed terrorist groups who assassinated our leaders, politicians, and even schoolchildren. This hostility has never stopped,” Pezeshkian said.

He reiterated that Iran’s nuclear program has always been peaceful and aimed at scientific and energy needs.

Asked about reports of Israeli infiltration and intelligence operations inside Iran, Pezeshkian pointed to Tel Aviv’s aggressive policies.

“This only proves that Israel is the aggressor. Israel routinely violates international law and attacks other nations. Its behavior creates instability across the region. The anger toward Israel, the chants of ‘Death to Israel, Death to America,’ are a response to this unlawful conduct,” he said.

The president dismissed Western claims that Iran’s regional allies act out of extremism, stressing that resistance groups emerge as a natural reaction to Israeli oppression.

“Why is there Hamas? Why is there Hezbollah? Did they act out of madness? Certainly not. When people are driven from their homes, when their houses are demolished on their heads, when they are humiliated daily, any human being would react. Iran has never initiated aggression against any country, but Israel attacks others at will, sometimes on a daily basis,” Pezeshkian stated.

He firmly rejected the narrative that Iran fuels instability through proxies, insisting that Tehran merely supports oppressed nations.

“Israel claims Iran is behind every attack, but never provides proof. Can anyone place an Iranian among Daesh, Al-Qaeda, or similar terrorist groups? No. These accusations are easy to make but untrue. The real perpetrators of terror and destruction are not us,” he said.

The interview also touched on women’s rights, with the president highlighting their active role in Iranian society and government.

“In Iran today, women enjoy much more freedom than outsiders believe. In my administration alone, five women hold senior positions. We will continue to work for equal rights for all, including women. What Western intelligence portrays about Iran is very different from the reality of daily life,” Pezeshkian said, inviting observers to visit Iran and see the reality firsthand.