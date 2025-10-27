Arab League chief: Secret pact with U.S. shields Israel’s nuclear arsenal from scrutiny

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit has alleged the existence of a clandestine U.S.-Israeli pact designed to preserve Israel’s nuclear ambiguity indefinitely.

In a televised interview with Egypt’s Sada El-Balad channel published Sunday, he said, “The agreement stipulates that Israel pledges never to speak, no matter how many centuries pass, about its nuclear arsenal, while the U.S., in turn, promises to remain silent.”

The former Egyptian foreign minister accused Washington of deceiving Arab states, recalling U.S. assurances that Egypt’s ratification of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty would be met with pressure on Israel to follow suit.

“That pressure never materialized,” he said. Aboul Gheit argued that Israel remains “shielded by the dominant military-political pole that has ruled the world since the Soviet Union’s collapse.”

He claimed that Cairo deliberately avoided nuclear, chemical, and biological weapons programs, stressing that “Egypt saw no need for a nuclear deterrent” and has consistently advocated for a Middle East free of weapons of mass destruction.

Warning that inspections of Israel’s nuclear facilities may become “inevitable,” Aboul Gheit cautioned that continued U.S. protection risks an “existential crisis,” noting that “Israel couldn’t even use its nuclear weapons during the 1973 war.”