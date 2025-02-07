Tehran will never surrender to pressure: FM Araghchi

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has reaffirmed his country’s unwavering stance against external pressure, stating that whenever the Iranian people face excessive and unjust coercion, they respond with maximum and heroic resistance.

Addressing foreign ambassadors and envoys in Tehran on Thursday, he emphasized that Iran will not yield to economic terrorism and will continue to defend its sovereignty with resilience.

"We firmly believe that active diplomacy and constructive engagement with the world are the keys to global peace, stability, and progress. However, Iran will never surrender to coercion or unjust pressure. We will not compromise on our legitimate rights as we continue on the path of national development."

He reiterated that Iran’s diplomatic strength lies in its people, who take pride in engaging in negotiations based on mutual respect and honorable agreements. He noted that for 46 years, Iran has remained fully committed to its international obligations whenever agreements were founded on dignity and fairness.

The Foreign Minister warned that any attempt to impose unjust pressure on Iran would be met with unparalleled resistance. He asserted that Iran's history demonstrates its ability to defeat aggressors and defend its sovereignty with remarkable courage and decisiveness.

"Whenever Iran has faced oppression, it has shattered the dominance of its adversaries, delivering a powerful lesson to those who seek to undermine its independence," he said.

Araghchi highlighted Iran’s critical role in maintaining regional and global stability, particularly in combating occupation, terrorism, extremism, and drug trafficking.

"Iran has paid a significant price—both materially and spiritually—to ensure security in the region," he stated, emphasizing the country's frontline efforts in countering these threats.

He also pointed to current administration’s commitment to a proactive and independent foreign policy, stressing justice, mutual respect, non-interference, and independence from global superpowers as guiding principles.

The Foreign Minister reiterated Iran’s commitment to strengthening relations with neighboring countries and the broader international community, emphasizing that Iran seeks to develop partnerships based on mutual respect and shared interests.

"Iran is ready to expand its good-neighbor policy and enhance cooperation with all nations, particularly those in the region," he affirmed.

Concluding his remarks, the Foreign Minister highlighted Iran’s rich cultural and historical heritage, expressing the country’s readiness to collaborate across various sectors.

"As a nation with an ancient and profound civilization, Iran remains open to cooperation with all countries in diverse fields," he stated.

Nuclear weapons never on Iran’s agenda: President Pezeshkian

Speaking at the same event, President Masoud Pezeshkian categorically rejected claims that Iran seeks nuclear weapons, calling such allegations unfounded and politically motivated.

"We are not pursuing nuclear weapons. Our dear Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, has issued a fatwa against it," he stated.

He stressed that Iran’s nuclear doctrine is based on this religious decree, which explicitly bans the production, possession, and use of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction.

Pezeshkian dismissed repeated claims about Iran’s nuclear ambitions, noting that International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors have had full access to Iran’s facilities.

"Whenever inspectors have wanted, they have come and inspected. They can come a hundred more times. When we have no such intention, why should we keep hearing these baseless accusations?" he asked.

Pezeshkian accused Israel of spreading false claims about Iran’s nuclear program while committing aggression against all regional countries.

"The occupying regime of Israel has violated the sovereignty of all nations in the region—yet human rights advocates claim it is merely defending itself," he said.

Addressing ambassadors from Islamic countries, Pezeshkian reaffirmed Iran’s desire for genuine diplomatic engagement and regional cooperation.

"Iran seeks sincere relations based on mutual respect and the exchange of experiences," he stated.

He also pointed to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as proof of Iran’s commitment to peaceful nuclear development. However, he criticized Washington’s unilateral withdrawal from the deal in 2018, which led Iran to roll back its commitments after the other signatories failed to uphold their obligations.

Despite this, Pezeshkian maintained that Iran remains open to constructive diplomacy while standing firm against foreign pressure.