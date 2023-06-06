Tehran hosting FINEX 2023

TEHRAN – The 15th International Exhibition of Financial Industries (Exchange, Bank & Insurance) – Iran FINEX 2023- kicked off at Tehran Permanent International Fairground on Tuesday, IRIB reported.

The opening ceremony of the exhibition was attended by senior officials including Head of Iran International Exhibitions Company Ahmadreza Alaei and Head of Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) Majid Eshqi.

Speaking at the ceremony, Alaei said: “The country's financial industry is growing and we are witnessing creativity in this field.”

According to the official, some 136 companies are participating in this four-day event.

Also addressing the opening ceremony, Eshqi said the exhibition is a great opportunity for people to increase their knowledge about financial markets.

“This exhibition will be a golden opportunity to increase financial knowledge for the general public and economic operators. Financial literacy is one of the important components of the new era,” he said.

“Many positive things have happened over the past two years and this [exhibition] is a great opportunity for the people and companies active in the capital market to present their developments and creativity,” Eshqi noted.

“For the first time and in order to measure the state of financial literacy in the country, the Securities and Exchange Organization has established a capital market Consumer Opinion Center (COC),” he added.

According to the SEO head, the COC has been established mainly with the aim of increasing the general public and stock market shareholders’ financial literacy.

As reported, the slogan of this year's exhibition is "Propelling financial industry, growth of production and containment of inflation".

Raising awareness about financial markets and their services, increasing financial literacy, promoting indirect shareholding, developing and promotion of new services in insurance and financial markets, digitization of payment, as well as electronic banking, are among the most important goals of this exhibition.

