Kapogianni optimistic about women basketball future

TEHRAN – Greek coach Eleni Kapogianni is optimistic about the future of Iran’s women’s basketball team.

Team Iran prepare for the 2023 Women's Basketball Division B Asian Cup, which will be held in Bangkok, Thailand from August 13 to 19.

“I am very satisfied with my team in the training. We started the preparation with 30 players and we train with 15 players at the moment,” Kapogianni said.

“The Iranian players love basketball and I am very happy to train them. They've made a lot of progress since I've been here and I think they are capable of further improving but they need more time,” she added.

“We will participate in the 2023 Women's Basketball Division B Asian Cup with the aim of being among the best,” Kapogianni stated.

The event will bring Thailand, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and Jordan together.