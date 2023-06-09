Industrial parks in deprived areas prioritized for fund allocation

TEHRAN- The head of Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) said that the industrial parks in deprived areas are prioritized for fund allocation.

Emphasizing the need to create an industrial balance in the country, Ali Rasoulian said that to achieve this goal, the establishment of new industrial parks and zones in deprived areas is also in the plan.

Rasoulian has announced that 1,714 idle production units were revived in the country during the past Iranian calendar year 1401 (ended on March 20).

Referring to the Leader's emphasis on knowledge-based employment last year, he said: “We have formulated a coherent operational package to support knowledge-based companies and considered incentives and advantages for giving land to such companies.”

He added: "Last year, we gave land to more than a hundred knowledge-based companies, and we managed to meet 107 out of 378 technological needs of these companies, which were previously met from abroad, inside the country."

Pointing out that a good relationship has been established between knowledge-based companies and large enterprises, the deputy industry, mining and trade minister announced that 120 companies were added to the list of knowledge-based companies last year.

“We agreed with the Technology Department of the Ministry of Science to establish knowledge-based parks in industrial estates so that companies can take advantage of these parks”, he added.

Referring to this year’s slogan, which is “Inflation Control, Production Growth”, Rasoulian said: “We must control inflation and increase production because these two have serious effects on each other.”

He called providing industrial infrastructure and supporting small industries as requirements for production growth and said: “Supporting small industries and providing their financial resources and involving the private sector are our goals.”

MA