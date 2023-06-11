Ayatollah Khamenei visits nuclear exhibition

TEHRAN – Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, paid a visit to an exhibition held to showcase the progress Iran made in various nuclear-related sectors.

The exhibition was held at the Imam Khomeini Hussainia. The Leader’s visit to the exhibition lasted an hour and a half.

In this exhibition, the most important achievements of experts and researchers of nuclear knowledge in the fields related to people's lives, especially in the fields of medicine, pharmaceuticals, industry, agriculture and food, energy, water and power plant construction and geology, were put on display.

Iranian scientists' achievement of “native technology and knowledge in the nuclear fuel cycle” was one of the parts of this exhibition, in which researchers and experts provided the necessary explanations to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution on the forgoing achievements.

The construction of power plants in the southern and northern coasts of the country, the construction of small and indigenous power plants and the construction of desalination complexes in Bushehr are among the achievements of nuclear knowledge in the field of energy and water, which were explained in this exhibition.

In addition to visiting the exhibition, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution met with the officials and experts of the Iranian nuclear industry.