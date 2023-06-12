Amir Abdollahian lauds Qatar’s constructive moves

TEHRAN- Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian praises Doha’s constructive actions and beneficial contribution to bilateral, regional, and global ties.

Amir Abdollahian made the remarks in a telephone call on Sunday with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in which they discussed matters of mutual concern.

The foreign ministers of Qatar and Iran called further efforts to improve ties between Doha and Tehran in a number of areas.

Hossein Amir Abdollahian, the Foreign Minister of Iran, and his Qatari counterpart

Highlighting the cordial and strong relationships between Iran and Qatar, Amir Abdollahian emphasized the need for closer ties.

Amir Abdollahian also spoke with his Qatari counterpart about recent events on the bilateral and regional levels.

The foreign minister of Qatar expressed delight with the cordial ties between his nation and Iran.

According to the Foreign Ministry’s website, he welcomed the two sides’ collaborative efforts and the development in their relationships while stressing the importance of maintaining close communication.

The administration of President Ebrahim Raisi is working to strengthen connections with the countries in the region and is following a good neighborliness strategy.

Iran and Qatar signed 14 significant economic cooperation agreements during the visit of the Iranian president to Doha in February 2022, including an agreement to remove visa restrictions for travelers between the two nations.

According to the agreements, Iran and Qatar would work closely together in a number of economic sectors, including commerce, shipping, aviation, and electricity.

Iran FM underscores need the deepen economic ties with China

Also, in a meeting on Sunday with Ali Mohammadi, Iran’s new consul general in Shanghai, Amir Abdollahian said it is essential that Iran and China enhance relations in various sectors, not least economy.

According to Amir Abdollahian, Shanghai and East China have had a long history of relations with Tehran.

The Iranian minister placed a premium on cementing interactions between Iran’s private sector and Chinese partners by making use of the capacity of Iranians living overseas.

Mohammadi formerly held the positions of Iran’s general consul in Mumbai, India, and Astrakhan, Russia.

Amir Abdollahian also welcomed Ali Banafsheh Khah, Iran’s new consul general in Peshawar, Pakistan, on Sunday.

In the past, he acted as Iran’s general consul to South Korea, New Zealand, and Austria.

Amir Abdollahian also noted that Iran and Pakistan must strengthen collaboration, with an emphasis on Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, in accordance with the Islamic Republic’s good neighbor policy.