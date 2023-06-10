Iran, Syria firm to carry out agreements

TEHRAN – Tehran and Damascus have reaffirmed their commitment to enforcing the bilateral accords reached during the Iranian president’s most recent trip to Syria.

In a phone call on Saturday, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian praised the fruitful outcomes of Raisi’s successful visit to Damascus early in May and underlined Iran and Syria’s commitment to carry out bilateral agreements made during the president's visit.

Mekdad and Amir Abdollahian also discussed recent regional developments as well as collaboration between Tehran and Damascus.

Mekdad also briefed his Iranian counterpart on resumption of Syria’s ties with Arab nations and the Syrian president’s attendance at the most recent Arab League summit in Saudi Arabia.

Amir Abdollahian, for his part, praised Syria for attaining political achievement and called the most recent changes “constructive and positive.”

For the first time since November 2011, Syria rejoined the Arab League, signaling a regional trend toward diplomatic rapprochement.

The Arab League summit was held in Jeddah on May 19.

This breakthrough came after a joint statement that the foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia issued in Beijing in February in an effort to mend fences and set up the reopening of embassies and consulates.

A foreign-backed insurgency broke out in Syria in 2011, which led to the suspension of the country’s membership in the Arab League.

“Prioritizing neighbors, Muslims, Asians”

In a meeting with the representatives of the Supreme Council of Community of the Qom Seminary Educators on Friday in Qom, Iran’s top diplomat also said that the Raisi administration prioritizes Asian, Islamic, and neighboring countries in its foreign policy.

The clergymen received an update from the foreign minister on Iran’s international relations and policy over the last two years.

In order to improve ties with countries throughout the world, he pointed out that the Raisi administration has placed a strong emphasis on having balanced foreign relations.

Citing a number of successes of this strategy, the minister noted that the Foreign Ministry has made efforts to strengthen economic and trade ties with the foreigners, contribute to the domestic economy and livelihood of people, and pay special attention to the Iranian expatriates.