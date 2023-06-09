Iranian, Azeri FMs seek to resolve misunderstandings

TEHRAN- In a phone conversation on Thursday, foreign ministers from Iran and Azerbaijan placed emphasis on the requirement to settle current disagreements between the two neighbors to make relations return to normality.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian of Iran and his Azeri counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov discussed the most recent situation in relations and emphasized that the quality of ties ought to be consistent with the idea of good neighborliness and fit with their shared objectives.

The officials underlined that the negotiations between the two sides must continue, adding that both sides must exchange technical and specialized teams to work on resolving their long-standing issues.

They also highlighted the need for proper management of each side’s media outlets’ coverage of their relations.

Nasser Kanaani, the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, said on Monday that Tehran pursues a policy of good neighborliness and the removal of visa requirements for citizens of Azerbaijan.

He denounced attempts by the Zionist regime to damage relations between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The spokesman underlined that what the people of Azerbaijan should be afraid of is the Zionist regime, not the civilizational and Islamic Iran.

“Our policy continues to be the abolition of visa requirements and the open arms for the Azeri brothers and sisters,” the spokesman stressed.

Kanaani stated that Iran sticks to the policy of good neighborliness within the framework of mutual respect and observance of neighborliness norms.

When the embassy of the Caucasian country was attacked in Tehran, the capital of Iran, the ties grew tense.

The attack was classified as a “terrorist” incident by Azerbaijan, despite the fact that an investigation revealed the attacker’s motivation to be “personal and family-related problems.”

Ilham Aliyev, the President of Azerbaijan, also attributed the incident to the “Iranian establishment.”

Later, Baku expelled four Iranian diplomats, which prompted Tehran to take a similar action in retaliation.

At the same time, Azerbaijan has been strengthening ties with the Israeli regime.

Isaac Herzog, the President of Israel, visited Azerbaijan around the end of last month. Herzog said that he and Aliyev had a lengthy conversation regarding the security of the world and the region, noting that it was “endangered and threatened by Iran.”

Eli Cohen, the Foreign Minister for the Israeli regime, stated earlier this year that he and Bayramov had agreed on a stance towards Iran.

Tehran has criticized Baku for working with the occupying regime to create a unified front against the Islamic Republic.