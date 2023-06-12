Trump indictment a political theatre 

TEHRAN - The first federal indictment of a U.S. President is for all the wrong reasons.

The indictment of Donald Trump marks the first time in the history of the United States that a former president faces criminal charges by the serving federal government.

The ex-president faces 37 felony counts mostly related to the alleged retaining of classified information, obstructing justice and false statements.

Retaining classified information may sound serious, but experts say this is something common that many former Presidents have done.

This is the second time he has been indicted. The first over allegedly paying hush money.

This time, the U.S. Department of Justice has published photographs of what it claims are boxes of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

If convicted, he faces the possibility of serving prison time.

If the U.S Department of Justice served any actual justice?, it would have indicted Trump for the assassination of Iranian Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and his companions, including the deputy chief of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces, Abu Mehdi al-Muhandis, near Baghdad International Airport on 3 January 2020.

In a report that followed an investigation, a United Nations expert tasked with extrajudicial killings concluded that the assassination was "unlawful" and violated the UN charter.

In July 2020, Agnes Callamard, the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions concluded that "the targeting of General Soleimani, and the deaths of those accompanying him, constitute an arbitrary killing for which, under international human rights law” that the U.S. is “responsible”.

General Soleimani was martyred under the direct order of Trump.

The Trump administration claimed that General Soleimani was planning an imminent attack on U.S. interests, something the UN found was a false pretext.

“No evidence has been provided that General Soleimani specifically was planning an imminent attack against U.S. interests, particularly in Iraq, for which immediate action was necessary and would have been justified,” Callamard declared.

“Absent an actual imminent threat to life, the course of action taken by the U.S. was unlawful,” her investigation further found.

Among the other real crimes Trump should have been indicted for was separating hundreds of young innocent, vulnerable kids from their parents, seeking refuge in the U.S., and forcing them into small, cold cages on the southern border with Mexico.

Trump's racist rhetoric that led to a rise in crimes and attacks against African Americans, Muslims and other minority groups residing in the U.S. is another reason that he must stand trial.

The illegal unilateral sanctions and bans he imposed on other countries are other examples of the many other crimes the former President committed.

There are many serious criminal acts that other American presidents have carried out but enjoy the impunity of the U.S. establishment and its arrogant approach towards international judicial systems as well as Washington's violations of international law.

President Joe Biden should be in court for triggering the war in Ukraine. President Barack Obama should be in court for using drones to slaughter innocent women and children in Pakistan and Somalia. President George W. Bush should be in court for invading Afghanistan and Iraq, along with the countless blood baths that occurred in those two countries.

All U.S. Presidents, over the past two decades, should stand trial in The Hague for supporting dictators and allowing terrorism to flourish around the world, especially in West Asia and Africa.

Instead, Trump has been indicted for turning against the interests of the U.S. establishment and the deep state for allegedly taking documents back home, something experts say is quite common and that many former presidents have done the same.

One of the charges by the Federal Grand Jury against Trump is providing false statements. That has left critics questioning which U.S. President has ever provided true statements.

With the U.S. presidential election approaching, the polls have made it clear that Trump, who is seeking re-election, is much more widely popular than Joe Biden, who has made one gaffe too many.

The role of the U.S. President is to serve the interests of the U.S. deep state, which, in essence, means even if Biden is unable to complete his sentences in public anymore, as long as he prolongs the Ukraine war on behalf of the deep state and serves its many other interests, the American voter placing his ballot in the box is useless in a self-proclaimed democracy.

The American people are frustrated with their political system and they have little faith in it.

The domestic woes of Americans appear to be never-ending, from a disastrous healthcare system to dismal infrastructure, gun violence, unemployment, homelessness, etc. The list is endless.

But the establishment is not interested in American domestic matters. The only focus is foreign issues way beyond American borders in order to make a tiny fraction of Americans extremely wealthy at the expense of the general public.

During his latest campaign speeches for re-election as president, Trump has said he would end the Ukraine war on the first day he is back in the White House.

Experts believe he will also go after the FBI, which raided his estate in Florida and elements of the U.S. deep state that have been targeting Trump since the beginning of his first term in office for trying to forge closer ties with Russia.

Despite having a lifetime of corruption, that makes Trump no different to Biden, who is just as corrupt; and should now be more embarrassed as reports emerge documenting the contents found on his son Hunter's laptop.

Yet U.S. media, who are well aware of Biden's corrupt lifestyle, are intertwined with the U.S. deep state and are told to report on matters that divert the attention of their viewers toward fake narratives.

The so-called democracy of the U.S. is its media attempts to divide people over domestic issues like gun culture and abortion rights to give the illusion that it's actually a democratic state, where there are really two sides.

The reality is that the deep state is funding those same parties who try and portray a democratic state, but there is nothing democratic about Americans having the right to choose between wars over their own health.

Trump is corrupt as everyone else on Capitol Hill. His campaign slogans are as empty as every other presidential candidate, but his return could see him take revenge against the FBI, the CIA and the deep state.

Essentially, this would be a major battle within the U.S. establishment. Trump is known to be a loose cannon.

He is the most popular candidate for the next presidential race and everyone in Washington is doing everything they can to stop him from winning.

In his first public appearance after being charged this week, Trump acknowledged how "corrupt" the U.S. justice system is, saying "they've launched one witch hunt after another to try and stop our movement, to thwart the will of the American people ... in the end, they're not coming after me. They're coming after you."

The former U.S. president insisted he won the 2020 election, adding, "We have fake elections, we have no borders, we have inflation."

Despite his mounting legal challenges, he remains the Republican frontrunner nominee for the 2024 presidential election.

This is the main concern that is literally frightening the U.S. deep state.

