Tehran University hosts “International Conference on Peace and Conflict Resolution”

TEHRAN- University of Tehran’s Faculty of World Studies hosted the 4th “International Conference on Peace and Conflict Resolution" on May 29-30 in Tehran.

After two years of being held only online (due to Covid-19 restrictions) the annual conference was a unique opportunity for local and international participants, attendees and academics not only to meet online but also hold the sessions at the faculty and in person to exchange ideas and hold specialized discussions.

A total of 81 specialized lectures in English and Farsi were delivered by a number of prominent domestic and international academics, researchers and experts which followed that of the opening and prior to the closing ceremony of the conference.

The two-day conference witnessed presentation of lectures by researchers from Pakistan, Malaysia, Australia, India, Uzbekistan, Nepal, China, Sweden, Nigeria, the Netherlands, Oman, Lebanon, Russia, Romania, Turkey, Poland, the U.S., Finland, Bangladesh and Thailand.

In the opening ceremony, after the welcome speech by Dr. Ruhollah Hosseini, Vice President of Education and Research of the Faculty of World Studies, the event officially began with the opening speech and two keynotes.

Dr. Mohammad Javad Zarif, Associate Professor of the Faculty of World Studies, delivered the opening speech for the conference entitled “Security in the Transition Period: A Threat to World Peace.”

He started his speech with the premise that the efforts of traditional and emerging international actors to maintain dominance, or achieve a better position, will certainly jeopardize international peace and security.

Dr. Richard Falk, emeritus professor of international law at Princeton University and secretary of the Board of Trustees of Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Watch; Dr. Saeedreza Ameli, professor of communication at Tehran University; Dr. Zhang Yuan, a professor at Shanghai International Studies University; Dr. Seyed Jalal Dehghani Firouzabadi, professor of international relations at Allameh Tabatabai University; and Dr. Ali Akbar Alikhani, the scientific secretary and founder of the International Conference on Peace and Conflict Resolution at the University of Tehran, also delivered their speeches.