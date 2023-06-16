Iran’s transport minister visits Russia to attend SPIEF

TEHRAN - Iranian Minister of Transport and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash traveled to Russia to attend the 26th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), IRNA reported.

As reported, Bazrpash was welcomed by Deputy Minister of Transport of Russia Igor Chalik and Kazem Jalali, Iran's Ambassador to Moscow, at St. Petersburg Airport on Thursday.

According to Bazrpash, pursuing bilateral agreements and speeding up the completion of the International North-South Transit Corridor (INSTC) were the most important goals of his participation in SPIEF this year.

Participating in a meeting with the Russian Minister of Transportation and bilateral meetings with some officials of the countries, participating in the forum were also among the programs of the Iranian minister in Russia.

On his visit to Russia, Bazrpash was accompanied by a senior delegation including the head of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO), and the head of the country’s Civil Aviation Organization (CAO).

During the SPIEF summit, Business-to-Business (B2B) meetings were held between senior transport officials of the two countries to discuss issues related to the INSTC, transit, ports, and air transportation cooperation.

Given the geographical location of Iran and its connection to the Caspian Sea and the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, many countries have shown keenness to establish cooperation with Iran in the transportation and transit sectors, according to Bazrpash.

An investment and Business exhibition was also held as part of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. The exhibition is a platform for constructive dialogue, searching for solutions, consolidating efforts, and fostering the exchange of experience among the Forum participants.

The SPIEF has been held annually since 1997 and is a major business event in the world. Over the past 25 years, the forum has cemented its status as a leading international event focusing on key issues on the global economic agenda.

EF/MA

Photo: Iranian Transport Minister Mehrdad Bazrpash (L) shakes hand with Russian Deputy Transport Minister Igor Chalik