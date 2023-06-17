Sanctions on Iran disrupts energy supply: ex-deputy oil minister

TEHRAN – The former Iranian deputy oil minister has said that the sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic are considered a disruption of energy supply and that Iran will definitely break these sanctions, IRNA reported.

Addressing a ceremony to commemorate the 60th anniversary of establishment of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) held in Baghdad on Friday, Amir Hossein Zamaninia said that despite some political differences among OPEC members, the positive impact of OPEC on the world economy is obvious to everyone.

The members of OPEC are after achieving stability in the global oil market, he added.

He noted that OPEC and its allies have been successful in maintaining common principles and ethics.

“And we continue our efforts to stabilize the global oil market,” he stressed.

Zamaninia also thanked Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia al-Sudani for hosting the conference.