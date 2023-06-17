‘Role of private sector in economy must be acknowledged’

TEHRAN – Iranian private sector has been calling on the government to acknowledge their significant role in the country’s economy and include them in the macro-economic decision-making processes, according to a member of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA).

Hossein Pir-Moazen, who is the chairman of Ardebil Province’s Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, wrote in an article that although, economic experts and scholars have also been constantly stressing the importance of the private sector as the driving force of any country’s economic system, unfortunately, the government has not taken any major steps for involving the private sector in deciding on the country’s major economic strategies.

In less than a day, the election for choosing the members of the board of directors of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, as the country’s most important private sector institution, will be held, but what is important, regardless of the results of the board election, is the movement of private sector operators towards a consensus on finding solutions for the fundamental issues and problems of the country’s economy.

The current conditions of Iran's economy dictate that the ICCIMA, as the country’s major private sector representative, should return to its great mission and play its role as the advisor to the three government branches, in order to help curb inflation, achieve economic growth, increase foreign investment, and improve business indicators, etc.

EF/MA