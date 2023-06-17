Ferdinand von Schirach’s “Terror” engulfs Persian bookstores

TEHRAN – Persian publisher Kargadan has recently released German lawyer and writer Ferdinand von Schirach’s play “Terror”.

First published in 2015, the book has been translated into Persian by Mehdi Sardani. The Persian edition has been published under the title “The Shoe for the Left Foot: Terror, a Play on Difficult Decisions”.

In this play, Major Lars Koch, a pilot of a German Army Eurofighter, faces your verdict. A Lufthansa-Airbus is highjacked by terrorists; Major Koch is ordered to divert the Airbus from its course, can he do the right thing?

There are 164 people on board Flight LH 2047, Berlin to Munich. The Airbus has suddenly changed course for the Allianz-Arena where a capacity crowd of 70,000 have gathered for the Germany versus England international.

Major Koch must react. What are his orders? If the terrorist does not change course, can he, should he, shoot down a passenger jet? The clock ticks, and Lars Koch makes a decision.

Von Schirach’s debut play questions the very notion of human dignity. Can any human life be measured against others, regardless of the number? What circumstances could there ever be to avoid one catastrophe with possibly a smaller catastrophe? Who is responsible? Is it only Lars Koch alone here on trial?

The Vidar theater troupe along with director Negar Azizi is currently performing “Terror” at Da Theater in Tehran.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian edition of Ferdinand von Schirach’s play “Terror”.

MMS/YAW