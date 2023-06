TEHRAN – Iran’s men’s sabre team lost to South Korea 45-28 in the final match of the 2023 Asian Fencing Championships on Tuesday.

China also won the bronze medal after defeating Japan in the third-place match.

Farzad Baher, Mohammad Fotouhi, Ali Pakdaman and Mohammad Rahbari represented Iran in the event.

Pakdaman and Rahbari had previously won a gold and bronze medal respectively in the men’s sabre discipline.

The competition is being held in Wuxi, China.