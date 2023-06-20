Desired and rational path in foreign policy

In an analysis, the Javan newspaper wrote that the thirteenth (sitting) government has taken a desirable and rational path on foreign relations, and has successfully pursued its intended foreign policy approach.

With revolutionary determination, this trend should be accelerated. The government did not wait for reaching an agreement with the United States to revive the JCPOA, and primarily focused on relations with its neighbors (with a focus on ensuring security and facilitating trade and economic exchanges).

We should be hopeful about this move and have faith in its success. This situation is the result of a fundamental change in Iran's foreign policy in contrast to the previous administration which just sought Western approval. But now, by utilizing existing capacities, the government has succeeded to regain its significant share on the global stage. Continuing this policy can also have more favorable results for Iran.



Kayhan: Iran turned into a center of regional diplomacy without JCPOA



Kayhan reported that President Raisi has focused his foreign policy on neighborhood diplomacy, relations with emerging global powers, and support for multilateralism in the international arena.

The efforts of Raisi's government to strengthen extensive relations with countries that have considerable potential have marked a new era in Iran's foreign policy and changed the conditions in the international arena. In the new year, our country's president, by traveling to various influential countries and signing cooperation agreements in areas of economy and trade with them, has created new opportunities to counter U.S. sanctions and its allies.

The thirteenth government has shown through diplomacy and cooperation with various countries that it knows how to interact with the world and influential countries in public forums and multilateral organizations, and these institutions have also understood Iran's positions well and extended their hands of friendship towards Iran's diplomatic power.



Sobh-e No: Opposition is supported financially under guise of enmity with Iranians

In an interview about financing the opposition, Sobh-e No newspaper wrote: "Money is necessary for being an opposition, but it is not enough. The movements that are happening inside the country are of this kind and are pseudo-movements. They are financially in a good situation but since they do not have the necessary will or faith, they cannot get anywhere.

The Iranian people are peace-loving and do not side with anyone who adopts a hostile approach. If the 1979 revolution succeeded, it was because it had beliefs and ideals, and people rallied around that belief. The breath of these pseudo-movements is purely financial, and the opposition is supported financially by Western intelligence and security services under the guise of enmity with the Iranian people. Ali Karimi, Masih Alinejad, and others need financial support and are only together because of financial support. For this reason, their charters, organizations, and movements last less than a few months before collapsing."



Iran: 15 million tourists by 2027

The Iran newspaper reported that the final draft of the seventh development plan, submitted to parliament by the president, includes a chapter dedicated to cultural heritage, tourism, and handicrafts. The absence of cultural heritage in the initial draft and its subsequent inclusion in the sixteenth chapter published a month ago, led to objections from activists in the field of cultural heritage and media. At the same time, Azizollah Zarghami, the Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, promised that cultural heritage would also be added to tourism and handicrafts. Finally, in the 17th chapter of the seventh development plan, cultural heritage was included alongside tourism and handicrafts for the first time in the five-year development plan. According to the plan, Iran must host 15 million foreign tourists by 2027.

This plan was initially calculated in 2022 when inbound tourists exceeded four million. By 2027, Iran should have 57 registered world heritage sites and double its handicraft exports compared to 2022.