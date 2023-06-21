Commercial maritime transportation rises 20% in Q1

TEHRAN - The managing director of the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) has said the transportation of goods by the company’s fleet has increased by 20 percent in the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-June 21) as compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.

Speaking at a ceremony on the occasion of the International Day of the Seafarer on Tuesday, Mohammadreza Modares Khiabani said it is necessary to revise the tariffs of sea transportation this year, Fars News Agency reported.

Underlining the need for the expansion of the country’s commercial maritime fleet, Khiabani said: “We hope that good measures will be taken in the field of shipping logistics in order to develop the marine transport fleet this year.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines operates from the Far East to Russia and Kazakhstan in the form of combined transportation; the route between Bandar Abbas and Chabahar Port is also operated by the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines and we hope that new records of sea freight will be broken this year as well,” the official said.

