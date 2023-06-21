“Silence Again”, “Survivor” win honorable mentions at Asolo Art Film Festival 

TEHRAN – Iranian shorts “Silence Again” and “Survivor” have won honorable mentions at the 40th edition of the Asolo Art Film Festival in Italy.

Directed by Mohammad-Kamal Alavi, “Silence Again” received the AAFF Special Mention in the Art Film Category.

The film is about a young woman who lives on a hill far from the city, alone and in silence. She farms and takes her produce to the city on an old motorbike. On the way back, a scarecrow catches her eye. The woman returns home but she cannot get the scarecrow out of her mind.

“Survivor” won the Mention Frontier Cinema Festival in the Art Film Category.

In this drama, director Karim Azimi portrays some immigrants waiting by the sea for them to be able to cross it. A young couple is going with the other immigrants to the light of the world, but they have problems when their baby is born.

The Asolo Art Film Festival, an event that celebrates the union between art and cinema, announced the winners on Monday.

The Asolo International Grand Prix went to the Russian director Aleksandr Sokurov.

The award is given to personalities from the artistic world who distinguish themselves for the human and universal values transmitted through their artistic language. His film “Fairytale” was screened at the closing ceremony.

In addition, the Italian actress Laura Morante was honored with the Duse Award, which is a lifetime achievement award given to an internationally renowned actress in the world of cinema and theater.

“Reka WW – Wind Oh Wind” by Egor Gavrilin won the Grand Prix of Asolo in the Video Art Category, while “Scenes, Overheard” by Parlor Collective received the Grand Prix of Asolo in the Art Film Category.

The award for best film on art in the feature film competition went to “The Artist’s Daughter” by Margarita Linton and Yaniv Linton.

“Her Scents of Pu er” by Anna-Claria Ostasenko Bogdanoff from Canada won the award for best film on art in the short film competition.

Dozens of films were also awarded in the side sections of the festival, which takes place in the historical village of Asolo every year.

Photo: “Silence Again by Mohammad-Kamal Alavi.

MMS/YAW