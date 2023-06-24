Iran’s women’s sitting volleyball team know rivals at Asia Zone

TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s team are drawn in Group A of the 2023 ParaVolley Asia Oceania Zone Championships.

Iran, India, South Korea and Kazakhstan are in the same group.

Group B consists of China, Japan, Mongolia and Thailand.

Iran’s men’s team have previously learned their opponents in the event.

Team Melli are in Group B along with India, China and South Korea.

Hosts Kazakhstan, Japan and Iraq are in Group A.

The competition will be held in Astana, Kazakhstan from July 3 to 8.