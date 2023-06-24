Iran’s women’s sitting volleyball team know rivals at Asia Zone
June 24, 2023 - 20:11
TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s team are drawn in Group A of the 2023 ParaVolley Asia Oceania Zone Championships.
Iran, India, South Korea and Kazakhstan are in the same group.
Group B consists of China, Japan, Mongolia and Thailand.
Iran’s men’s team have previously learned their opponents in the event.
Team Melli are in Group B along with India, China and South Korea.
Hosts Kazakhstan, Japan and Iraq are in Group A.
The competition will be held in Astana, Kazakhstan from July 3 to 8.
