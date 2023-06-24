The collapse of fake coalition

In an analysis, Siasat-e-Rooz addressed the collapse of the opposition coalition and the recent armed conflict between two armed separatist Komalah wings. It said: As the activities of the signatories to the so-called solidarity charter of Georgetown - who are campaigning under the slogan of "woman, life, freedom" - ended in disgrace, their separatist counterparts, the Komalah wings (Kurdistan Toilers and Kurdistan Revolutionary Toilers) have also been engaged in bloody fights with each other.

Shargh: Is the war in Ukraine more important than JCPOA?

In an interview, Shargh discussed Iran's recent negotiations with the West. It wrote: Against the efforts to revive the JCPOA agreement, some analysts say the Europeans assess the continued war in Ukraine and the claims of Iran’s support for Russia as more important and sensitive than the JCPOA. In this context, Hossein Dolatabadi, an international analyst, in his interview with Shargh, views last week’s meetings between European and Iranian diplomats, one in Doha and one in Abu Dhabi, as a proof that the war in Ukraine is more important for them than the JCPOA. He said: "The Europeans are trying to allay their concerns with Tehran, especially regarding the war in Ukraine, in parallel with the more serious behind-the-scenes negotiations of the Americans with Iran. They are trying to urge Tehran in every possible way to reduce or stop its support for Russia with a series of sanctions, threats, negotiations, and applying the carrot and stick policy. The effort to reduce Tehran's support for Moscow is important to the extent that the Europeans consider any agreement, either in the form of revitalizing the JCPOA or signing new agreements, as dependent on settling this issue."

Iran: Increasing internal disputes in America

In a commentary, the Iran newspaper discussed the latest negotiations between Bagheri Kani and Enrique Mora in Doha. It wrote: These negotiations have increased the hope for an agreement between Iran and the West. At the same time, the signs of deescalating tension have emerged, such as France's decision to ban the annual rally of the MKO in Paris, the exchange of prisoners and the release of billions of dollar worth of Iranian assets blocked in foreign banks. These are promising news which have both surprised and worried the Zionists and their supporters. However, some opponents of Joe Biden in Congress have put the approval of a plan on their agenda based on which they will try to make the sanctions against Iran permanent, and thereby prevent any possible agreement between Iran and the American government.

Ham Mihan: The opportunity to build relative trust

In an interview with Abdolreza Faraji Rad, a university professor and former diplomat, Ham Mihan addressed the issue of Iran-U.S. negotiations. Faraji Rad said: "Negotiations to reach an understanding (on the 2015 nuclear deal) are underway. They started about three months ago, and it includes a series of political and technical works as well as the issues of prisoners. I believe that it has progressed a little because America on the eve of the presidential elections wants to have an understanding with Iran rather than an agreement so that it will not be forced to present it to Congress. The White House needs this understanding during the election campaign in order to state that it has prevented further enrichment by Iran and Tehran's move from acquiring nuclear weapons. Iran is also interested in reaching an agreement with the United States because it will exchange prisoners, will get its blocked funds unfrozen, its enrichment will be stopped at 60%, and the cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency will continue. This interim understanding will create a “relative” trust between the two parties and the mediators will be the guarantor to implement the content of “understanding”.

