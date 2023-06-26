Iranian, Pakistani navies work to strengthen security bonds

TEHRAN- The exchange of naval delegations and enhancing bilateral collaboration in educational areas were topics of conversation on Sunday between senior commanders from Pakistan and Iran.

During a visit to Karachi, the head of the Iranian military delegation joined the graduation ceremony and parade of the Pakistan Navy.

Rear Admiral Arya Shafqat Rudsari, the commander of the Imam Khomeini Naval University of Noshahr who headed the Iranian military delegation, attended the Pakistani Navy’s graduation ceremony and parade.

Shafqat Rudsari also discussed ways to increase educational collaboration between the two nations with Rear Admiral Mohammad Khalid, Commander of the Pakistan Naval Academy.

Both parties emphasized collaboration in education, student exchange, and collective effort of naval delegations during the meeting.

The commander of the Pakistan Navy Academy praised the Iranian military delegation’s attendance at the parade and graduation ceremony of navy officers.

He characterized it as evidence of the strong ties that bind the two nations together and of their shared dedication to upholding maritime security and stability.

The defense, military, and security ties between Iran and Pakistan, particularly naval exchanges, have improved noticeably in recent years.

Earlier, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, the commander of the Iranian Navy, made a three-day visit to Islamabad to discuss methods to strengthen bilateral collaboration in a number of military domains with top military commanders of Pakistan.

Irani visited Islamabad at the request of his Pakistani counterpart Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi’s request.

Irani, who was accompanied by a senior military team, visited naval headquarters in Islamabad, where he was greeted by his Pakistani counterpart and witnessed a guard of honor, according to a Pakistan Navy press release.

The Iranian and Pakistani Navy commanders met to discuss common interests such as bilateral marine, defense, and educational cooperation, as well as the exchange of naval delegations.

Additionally, Irani and Niazi discussed regional partnerships and marine security in the region.

Niazi briefed Irani and his accompanying team on the professional activities of Pakistani naval forces to maintain maritime security and bolster bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

In the meanwhile, Irani and Pakistani Air Force Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu also met each other. They emphasized the value of strengthening military, educational, and aviation cooperation.

In a statement, Pakistan’s Air Force said, “The meeting between Irani and Baber Sidhu is a testament to the deep-rooted friendship and unwavering commitment of the two nations to work towards a peaceful and stable region.”

The Pakistani marshal also underscored advancement in space, electronic warfare, cyber and niche technologies coupled with artificial intelligence (AI) which have profoundly affected the traditional environment of national security.