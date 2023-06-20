Iranian navy chief visits Pakistan to increase military cooperation

TEHRAN - Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, the commander of the Iranian Navy, visited Islamabad on Monday for a three-day visit to discuss methods to strengthen bilateral collaboration in a number of military domains with top military commanders of Pakistan.

Irani visited Islamabad at the request of his Pakistani counterpart Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi’s request.

Irani, who is accompanied by a senior military team, visited naval headquarters in Islamabad, where he was greeted by his Pakistani counterpart and witnessed a guard of honor, according to a Pakistan Navy press release.

The Iranian and Pakistani navy commanders met to discuss common interests such as bilateral marine, defense, and educational cooperation, as well as the exchange of naval delegations.

Additionally, Irani and Niazi discussed regional partnerships and marine security in the region.

Niazi briefed Irani and his accompanying team on the professional activities of Pakistani naval forces to maintain maritime security and bolster bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

Irani’s current trip to Islamabad, in the opinion of Pakistan’s Navy, will be a significant step in fostering closer naval cooperation between the two nations.

In the meanwhile, Irani and Pakistani Air Force Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu met. They emphasized the value of strengthening military, educational, and aviation cooperation.

In a statement, Pakistan’s Air Force said, “The meeting between Irani and Baber Sidhu is a testament to the deep-rooted friendship and unwavering commitment of the two nations to work towards a peaceful and stable region.”

The Pakistani marshal also underscored on the advancement in space, electronic warfare, cyber and niche technologies coupled with artificial intelligence (AI) which have profoundly affected the traditional environment of national security.

He gave the dignitary a briefing on the numerous initiatives the Pakistan Air Force is working on, paying particular attention to modernization and the growth of indigenous capabilities.

“Tehran and Islamabad enjoy longstanding religious, cultural, and historical bonds which are manifested through strong ties between both sides,” the Pakistani air chief noted.

The commander of the Iranian Navy praised the professionalism of the Pakistan Air Force troops and the extraordinary advancements made by the PAF on its path to modernization.

Irani further commended Pakistan for its ongoing efforts to maintain security in the region and emphasized the significance of strengthening military-to-military cooperation, particularly in the areas of operations, training, and the aviation sector.

Irani stated earlier this month that the Islamic Republic intends to create new intra- and extra-regional partnerships to improve security.

Along with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, and Iraq, he also mentioned Pakistan as a nation that is in earnest for international naval cooperation.

He said that almost all of the nations in the northern parts of the Indian Ocean have decided to support Iran and work together more effectively to build security.

A number of Persian Gulf Arab nations, led by Saudi Arabia, realigned their coalition and resumed their relations with Iran, shattering the Israeli regime’s and its old partner, the U.S., dreams of a “NATO-like” anti-Iran alliance in the region.