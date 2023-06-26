Gilan spring tourist arrivals soar 65 percent y/y

TEHRAN – Gilan province’s tourist arrivals during spring jumped 65 percent from a year earlier to around 18 million mainly due to the removal of Covid restrictions once imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

“Some 18 million passengers arrived in Gilan province during the first three months of the [current Iranian calendar] year,” the provincial tourism chief said on Sunday.

The figure shows 65 percent growth compared to that of the same period last year, Vali Jahani said.

Some 22 million overnight stays have been registered in official accommodation centers of the province during the three months, the official said.

In 2019, Gilan was selected as the first province to start the country’s comprehensive tourism plan, which is being developed under the auspices of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). The comprehensive plan is aimed at serving as a roadmap to guide tourists from all over the globe to achieve a sustainable and competitive tourism market.

The lush green province, which is bounded by the Caspian Sea, is a historically and culturally rich region that offers visitors a diverse range of experiences. With its mild climate, lush greenery, majestic mountains, and stunning coastline, Gilan is becoming an increasingly popular tourist destination in northern Iran.

The province is also known for its beautiful natural scenery and exotic wildlife. The stunning waterfront of the Anzali lagoon, the majestic Talesh mountains, and the verdant rice paddies are just a few of the natural wonders that attract visitors to the region.

It offers plenty of activities for tourists. Hiking and trekking in the mountains, birdwatching in the lagoons, camping near the waterfalls and rivers, and sightseeing in the beautiful natural scenery are all popular activities for visitors. Rasht, the provincial capital, has long been a weekend escape for residents of Tehran who are looking to sample the famous local cuisine and hoping for some pluvial action–it's the largest and wettest town in the northern region.

Gilan’s traditional cuisine is famous for its diverse flavors, rich textures, and unique ingredients. The traditional dishes of the region include the Gilaki kebab, Mirza Ghasemi (smoked eggplant dish), and Baghala Ghatogh (a dish made with fava beans). The province's local handicrafts, including pottery, weaving, and woodcarving, are also worth exploring.

Gilan provides visitors with various accommodation options, including hotels, guesthouses, and traditional houses that have been converted into accommodations for tourists. The province is easily accessible by land, sea, and air. The Rasht international airport provides direct flights to major cities in Iran.

