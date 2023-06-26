“Sona” to compete in Boston, Figari festivals

TEHRAN – Iranian short “Sona” has been selected to be screened at the Figari and Boston film festivals.

Directed by Zahra Torkamanlu, the film is about Sona, a young and single girl who lives with her elderly mother in a traditional society. She attempts to overcome her problems including loneliness, sexual desire and emotional feelings.

The movie will first be screened at the 13th edition of the Figari International Short Film Fest, which will take place from June 26 to July 1 in Golfo Aranci, Italy.

One of the most important Italian short film festivals and markets, The Figari festival is dedicated to young and independent cinema.

Originally a competitive forum for independent short films with a single competitive section, the festival has grown to be a recognized platform for the expression of young artists and established professionals.

It is the first short film festival in Italy to boast the presence of a real international market dedicated to short films, which reflects its excellence upon Sardinia and the entire peninsula.

Since its first edition, the Figari festival has made efforts to create spaces for discussion and comparison, also with the aim of bringing the public closer to cinematographic forms not valued by the normal distribution circuits.

Over the years it has tried to channel and bring together more and more professionals, including authors, directors, producers and distributors in a professional yet informal context, helping to give birth to new collaborations between young Europeans, and involving representatives of the most important institutions linked to the audiovisual world.

“Sona” will also compete in the Boston Short Film Festival, which will take place from July 11 to 14 in Boston, the U.S.

The festival discovers, supports and develops new talent in filmmaking, providing a platform for emerging and established filmmakers from around the world, and a unique focus on Boston-based filmmakers.

Connecting industry and audiences, the festival celebrates the creativity, diversity and impact of short films.

Photo: A poster for “Sona” by Zahra Tokamanlu.

