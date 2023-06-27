Tehran to host 2nd EAEU exclusive exhibition in early-Dec.

TEHRAN - The second exclusive exhibition of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), which is a platform to showcase the capabilities of the EAEU members and their Iranian counterparts, is scheduled to be held in Tehran during December 4-7, an official with Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) announced.

"The second round of the Iran-EAEU exhibition will be held over an area of more than 5,000 square meters and with the participation of more officials and companies on December 13 to 16 of this year in Tehran," Rahmatollah Khormali, director general of TPO’s Central Asia, Caucasus and Russia Office, said on Monday.

The TPO official attached great importance to the EAEU big market of 180 million people for the development of the exports of Iranian non-oil products and their political and economic closeness to Iran.

He noted that the exhibition is going to cover a variety of areas including industry, mining, and agriculture, and several specialized conferences are also scheduled to be held on the sidelines of the exhibition.

The mentioned conferences will focus on various issues including infrastructure, transportation and the International North-South Transit Corridor, monetary, banking, and customs as well as trade agreements and scientific cooperation.

Exports to EAEU member states up 70% in two months

According to Khormali, the Islamic Republic’s exports to Eurasian countries increased by 70 percent in the first two months of the current Iranian year (March 21-May 21) compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.

Russia and Armenia were the top two importers of Iranian goods in the mentioned two months, the official said.

Iran and EAEU reached a preferential trade agreement in 2018 based on which about 862 commodity items are currently subject to preferential tariffs. The agreement came into effect on October 27, 2019.

